University of Richmond women’s basketball beats William & Mary 72-55

News
Posted: / Updated:

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Richmond women’s basketball team traveled to Williamsburg today to face off against William & Mary. The Spiders pulled off a win scoring 72 points against William & Mary’s 55 points, this was Richmond’s third-straight win.

Richmond player Addie Budnik scored 23 points, a career high for the freshman. Budnik also had three blocks.

William & Mary scored the first points of the game with a three-point shot by Nyla Pollard, they took the lead again briefly in the first quarter and a few three-pointers put them ahead again in the second quarter. Richmond held the lead through the third quarter with 19 points while William & Mary scored 12.

In the fourth quarter, the Tribe decreased the Spider’s lead by scoring 13 points in the same span of time that Richmond only scored 3. Following a shot from Budnik the Spiders scored more through the rest of the game and took home the win.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Central Virginia to see first snow of the season on Monday

StormTracker 8

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events