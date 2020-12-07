University of Richmond women’s basketball beats William & Mary 72-55

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Richmond women’s basketball team traveled to Williamsburg today to face off against William & Mary. The Spiders pulled off a win scoring 72 points against William & Mary’s 55 points, this was Richmond’s third-straight win.

Richmond player Addie Budnik scored 23 points, a career high for the freshman. Budnik also had three blocks.

William & Mary scored the first points of the game with a three-point shot by Nyla Pollard, they took the lead again briefly in the first quarter and a few three-pointers put them ahead again in the second quarter. Richmond held the lead through the third quarter with 19 points while William & Mary scored 12.

In the fourth quarter, the Tribe decreased the Spider’s lead by scoring 13 points in the same span of time that Richmond only scored 3. Following a shot from Budnik the Spiders scored more through the rest of the game and took home the win.

