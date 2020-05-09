UPDATE: Lynchburg police identify shooting suspect taken into custody

UPDATE 9:10 p.m.: Police in Lynchburg lay out series of events that lead to the capture of the shooting suspect.

At 4:50 p.m. Friday, police responded to the 400 block of Hillside Court off Langhorne Road for a report of a disorderly situation.

When officers with the Lynchburg Police arrived to speak with the suspect, Joseph Akeem Anderson, he barricaded himself in a residence.

Anderson subsequently fired multiple shots inside of the residence.

Members of the Tactical Unit and Crisis Negotiations Team responded to assist in capturing the suspect.

After multiple attempts were made to speak with Anderson, police deployed chemical agents.

Anderson eventually surrendered and Tactical officers took him into custody.

The investigation into the situation continues.

UPDATE 8:50 p.m.: Lynchburg police have identified the shooting suspect as Joseph Akeem Anderson, 30, of Lynchburg.

He was said to be alone in the apartment.

The standoff lasted more than three hours.

He has been charged with malicious wounding, brandishing a firearm, discharging a firearm in the city limits, reckless handling of a firearm, child endangerment, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

UPDATE 8:20 p.m.: Police have told WFXR News that the shooter has been taken into custody.

Suspect is now in custody. Release will be sent shortly with full details. — Lynchburg Police (@LynchburgPolice) May 9, 2020

UPDATE: 7:30 p.m.: WFXR News’ Santiago Melli-Huber is on-scene has learned that there are now warrants out for a male’s arrest.

The man has barricaded himself in a residence at the apartment complex.

This is a barricade. Our Crisis Negotiation Team and Tactical Unit are on scene attempting to communicate with a male who has fired several shots. — Lynchburg Police (@LynchburgPolice) May 8, 2020

UPDATE 6:45 p.m.: WFXR News has learned spoken with Carrie Dungan with the Lynchburg Police Department.

She says that both tactical unit crisis negotiation teams are on the scene of the shooting.

The initial call came before 4:50 p.m. for a report of a disorderly person.

Several shots were fired.

It is unknown if someone is with the shooter.

They are attempting to negotiate and they do not know at this time whether or not anyone is hurt.

WFXR News will continue to update this story as we get more information.

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Police are on the scene of a reported active shooting at Birchwood apartments.

We are on scene of An active shooting at Birchwood apartments. We ask the public to avoid the area. — Lynchburg Police (@LynchburgPolice) May 8, 2020

WFXR News has a crew enroute to the scene.

