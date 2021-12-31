UPDATE: Police find baby, still looking for Chesterfield mother after video of her shaking him circulates online

Police have been unable to locate Astrid Sanchez Diaz, 20, of Chesterfield, (left) but have found her infant son (right). (Photo: Chesterfield Police Department)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department said it has found a baby who was featured in a video of his mother shaking him that circulated on social media earlier this week.

The department said the infant was located and is safe, however, they are still searching for his mother.

Police said at 4 p.m. on Dec. 29, they responded to a report of a video that was going around online. It showed a woman shaking and “roughly handling” an infant.

The woman in the video has been identified as Astrid Sanchez Diaz, 20, of Chesterfield. In the video, police said Sanchez Diaz appears to be making threats to the baby’s father as she assaults the infant.

Police are still unable to find Sanchez Diaz and ask Anyone with information about her location to call Sgt. Winfred Lewis at 804-920-7377.