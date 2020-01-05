UPDATE: Police find vehicle belonging to suspect from Lynchburg McDonald’s shooting

UPDATE (3:30 p.m.) — The search is still on for Sherwin Overstreet in connection to Friday night’s shooting at a McDonald’s in Lynchburg, but police have located the suspect’s vehicle.

Authorities say that two McDonald’s employees suffered non-life threatening wounds from the shooting and are expected to recover.

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a Roanoke man wanted in connection to Friday night’s shooting that took place in the 2100 block of Wards Road.

Authorities say that they responded to a malicious wounding call at 6:21 p.m. from the McDonald’s at 2135 Wards Road. Upon the officers’ arrival, they determined that there was a fight between an employee and a customer at the drive-through window.

According to the police, the customer drove away from the window, parked his car, went inside the McDonald’s, and continued the fight. Officers say that the customer then shot two employees and drove away in a 2005 red Mazda SUV with a Virginia license plate of URS-7076.

Police have identified the customer as Sherwin Torrance Overstreet and charged him with two counts of malicious wounding and two counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony.

Authorities say that Friday night’s shooting at McDonald’s is not connected to Thursday night’s stabbing in a parking lot between two other restaurants in the 2100 block of Wards Road.

If you have any information about the shooting, please call Det. M. Scott at (434) 455-6174.