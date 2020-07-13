UPDATE: Police identify victim of Friday’s fatal crash in Hanover

A single-vehicle crash on Interstate-95 in Hanover County left one person dead early Friday, police said.

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) –The Virginia State Police have identified the victim of Friday morning’s fatal single-vehicle car crash in Hanover County.

Police say the crash took place at 1:46 a.m. I-95 near the 96-mile marker.

Authorities said that a BMW traveling northbound on the interstate ran off the right side of the roadway. The car hist a VDOT sign and overturned into a tree.

The driver Hector Javier Legrand, 25, of Naples, Fla., was transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

The passenger, Cornelius Lee Legrand, 27, of Naples, Fla, died at the scene.

Both men were still wearing their seat belts.

Police said this investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

