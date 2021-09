RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health wants people to take precautions around waterways in central Virginia this Labor Day weekend.

Bacteria, debris and other pollutants in rainwater run-off end up in rivers, creating dangerous conditions.

This is all following severe weather from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

VDH recommends not getting water in your mouth, not swimming with any broken skin, and always shower with soap and water after getting in the river.