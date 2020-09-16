‘Use your voice by voting,’ says actor Edward James Olmos

by: Lynette Romero and Robert Puente

(KTLA) — Film and television icon and activist, Edward James Olmos, joins KTLA to talk about National Hispanic Heritage Month, unity, politics, the power of voting and the 2020 census survey.

