(KTLA) — Film and television icon and activist, Edward James Olmos, joins KTLA to talk about National Hispanic Heritage Month, unity, politics, the power of voting and the 2020 census survey.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Faith-based schools struggle to connect spiritually under remote learning
- Apple says new iOS coming Wednesday to ‘transform the core experience of iPhone’
- ‘Use your voice by voting,’ says actor Edward James Olmos
- Domino’s Pizza makes largest-ever donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
- Trump claims he ‘up-played’ virus threat in ‘many ways,’ casts doubt on mask usage