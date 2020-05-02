USNS Comfort returns to Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk-based USNS Comfort and its 620 doctors, nurses, and other crew members returned to its homeport in Hampton Roads early Saturday morning after departing from New York Thursday.

The Navy hospital ship has spent the past month docked in New York Harbor. The crew was sent there to help with COVID-19 response.

10 On Your Side’s Kara Dixon was there for the homecoming.

The Comfort spent 31 days at Pier 90 in New York City and treated just under 200 people. Eleven people treated on the ship died, the Defense Department said.

The ship’s pharmacy also prepared 9,000-plus oral and intravenous medications and help distribute 264,441 PPE and 860 patient trays.

The final patient left the ship on Sunday and the crew began preparations to return to Naval Station Norfolk for its next life-saving mission.

During its trip back to Virginia, the Navy says all personnel aboard the Comfort will be tested for COVID-19 and will then remain under a 14-day restriction once the mission is officially complete. They will either remain on the Comfort, at their homes or will receive other lodging accommodations during that restriction of movement (ROM) period.

On Friday, Chopper 10 got video of the Comfort in the Chesapeake Bay.

