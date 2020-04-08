USPS hiring postal workers in the Richmond area

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Unites state Postal Service has announced it is hiring new postal workers in the Richmond area.
“Employment with the Postal Service offers job security and provides many challenging and rewarding promotional opportunities to job seekers,” the announcement said.
Here are the available positions:
- Postal Support Employee, $17.19 an hour
- Mail Handler Associate, $16.21 an hour
- Clerk Assistant, $17.95 an hour
- Mail Processing Assistant, $17.95 an hour
- City Carrier Assistant, $17.25 an hour
- Rural Carrier Associate, $18.56 an hour
All positions that have driving require a valid drivers licence and a clean 2-year driving record. All positions require U.S. Citizenship or permanent residence status.
To apply and find more information on open positions, click here.
