UVA alumnus Brogdon named NBA Rookie of the Year

The following comes directly from the University of Virginia:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Former Virginia two-time All-American and current Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon was named the 2017 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year, announced Monday (June 26) during the NBA Awards on TNT.

Brogdon led rookies in assists (4.2 apg) and steals (1.12 spg) and ranked second in three-point field goal percentage (40.4) and free throw percentage (86.5). He was also third in field goal percentage (45.7) and fourth in scoring (10.2 ppg). A second round pick (36th overall) in the 2016 NBA Draft, Brogdon became one of just five rookies in NBA history to shoot 40 percent or better from 3-point range while averaging at least 4.0 assists per game. He recorded the first rookie triple-double in Bucks’ history, and the only one by a rookie during the 2016-17 season, when he scored 15 points with 12 assists and 11 rebounds at Chicago on Dec. 31.

Brogdon joins Ralph Sampson as Cavaliers who have been honored as the NBA Rookie of the Year. Sampson averaged 21 points and 11.1 rebounds en route to NBA Rookie of the Year honors in 1984.

Brogdon finished his career ranked ninth on UVA’s all-time scoring list with 1,809 points. He also ranks first in free throw percentage (87.6%), second in games played (136), fifth in minutes played (4,157), sixth in 3-point field goal percentage (36.5%), seventh in 3-pointers (185) and ninth in free throws (422).

Brogdon earned unanimous consensus first-team All-America and NABC Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2016 after becoming the first player to be named ACC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season. The three-time All-ACC first-team performer earned consensus second-team All-America honors in 2015.

He helped Virginia to 111 wins, four NCAA tournaments, two ACC regular-season titles and one ACC Tournament championship during his career.

Brogdon earned his bachelor’s degree in history and his master’s degree in public policy from the Frank Batten School of Public Policy and Leadership. In addition, Brogdon was a Senior CLASS Award and Allstate NABC Good Works Team honoree, and John R. Wooden Citizenship Cup finalist for his excellence in the classroom and community.

Virginia retired Brogdon’s No. 15 in a pre-game ceremony on Feb. 20, 2017.