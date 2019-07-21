UVA Police investigating possible abduction

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The UVA Police Department is investigating a possible abduction this weekend.

UVA Police said it involved forcible fondling on the 100 block of Copeley Road.

Police responding to Possible abduction, forcible fondling in area of 180 Copley road. If in vicinity, follow police direction. Others, avoid area. — UVA Police Department (@UVAPolice) July 21, 2019

Police are looking for the suspect’s vehicle, which is an older model Honda Civic that’s dark in color and has damage to the front quarter panel.

Authorities said they believe five men were in the car.

If you have any information on the incident, you can call the UVA Police Department at (434)-924-7166 or police@virginia.edu.