1  of  2
Breaking News
21-year-old shot overnight in Richmond Authorities investigating double shooting in Warsaw

UVA Police investigating possible abduction

News

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:
police sirens generic_394060

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The UVA Police Department is investigating a possible abduction this weekend.

UVA Police said it involved forcible fondling on the 100 block of Copeley Road.

Police are looking for the suspect’s vehicle, which is an older model Honda Civic that’s dark in color and has damage to the front quarter panel.

Authorities said they believe five men were in the car.

If you have any information on the incident, you can call the UVA Police Department at (434)-924-7166 or police@virginia.edu.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events