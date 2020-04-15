VA House Speaker wants lawmakers to vote remotely

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- To maintain social distancing, House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn wants members to vote remotely for the first time in the General Assembly’s 400-year history but the chamber’s highest ranking Republican isn’t sure if it’s possible.

The pandemic has already prompted a location change for the General Assembly’s reconvened session on April 22. The Senate plans to meet on the site of the Science Museum of Virginia whereas the House is set to gather outside the Capitol building. Jake Rubenstein, a spokesperson for the Speaker, said there will be a tent in case of inclement weather.

In a phone interview with 8News on Wednesday, Filler-Corn said they’re trying to figure out if lawmakers could meet briefly on the 22nd to authorize remote voting and then do the rest of their business from home. Filler-Corn said lawmakers could use this method during the special session on COVID19 anticipated for later this year.

“The best option public health wise for the 22nd is to get in and out as quickly as possible. We want to do the people’s business, fulfill our constitutional obligations and also lead by example with public health practices,” Filler-Corn said. “I believe strongly that members shouldn’t have to choose between participating in the reconvened session and their safety.”

According to Rubenstein, postponing the veto session is not an option. Under the Virginia Constitution, he said lawmakers have to convene in person before changing procedural rules.

Rubenstein said they’re consulting public health officials on how to make this one-hundred-member gathering as safe as possible. He said they plan to have cloth face coverings available, as well as hand sanitizer stations and Clorox wipes. Members and essential staff will be spaced beyond the recommendation of 6 feet, according to Rubenstein.

In a statement, House Republican Leader Todd Gilbert raised concerns about the location choice and the idea of remote voting.

“While I appreciate the Speaker’s concern for everyone’s health and safety, I have expressed a number of questions and observations to her and to the clerk about the legalities and logistics that might be involved. Members still need to be assured that they can effectively carry out their constitutional duties.” House Republican leader Todd Gilbert

Specifically, some have logistical concerns surrounding the age of House members and the audibility problems an outdoor session could come with.

Filler-Corn said they’re still discussing how remote voting would work technologically.

When asked about the constitutionality of the idea, Filler-Corn said the House has the authority to set its own procedural rules.

“There’s a few different options. One of which is a special session through the governor. The other is the opportunity to do a rules change,” Filler-Corn said. “We don’t know when we’ll be at the other end of this and we will have work to do.”