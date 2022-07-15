EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — A Virginia man was killed in an early morning crash in Rockingham County.

According to NC State Highway Patrol, they responded to a call about a crash just before 6:30 a.m. on Thursday on NC 14, near Fisher Hill Road, in Rockingham County.

Troopers say that Thomas Frederick Demyer, 69, of Collinsville Virginia was driving north on NC 14. Demyer crossed the center line, sideswiped a Honda and then struck a Kia head-on.

Demyer died at the scene of the crash but the drivers of the other two cars were not seriously hurt. Troopers are investigating what caused Demyer to cross the center line.