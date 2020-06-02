VADOC announces 9 inmates have died from COVID-19 in state facilities

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Corrections announced Tuesday that nine inmates in state correctional facilities have died from COVID-19.

Here are where the deaths are:

Buckingham Correctional Center, 3 inmate deaths

Deerfield Correctional Center (includes Deerfield Work Centers), 1 inmate death

Dillwyn Correctional Center, 2 inmate deaths

Haynesville Correctional Center, 1 inmate death

Sussex II State Prison, 1 inmate death

Virginia Correctional Center for Women (includes State Farm Work Center), 1 inmate death

As of this morning, VADOC said 1,228 offenders s and 140 staff members have contracted the coronavirus.

To learn more about what the VACDOC is doing to combat and prevent the spread of the coronavirus visit their website.

