VADOC announces 9 inmates have died from COVID-19 in state facilities

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Corrections announced Tuesday that nine inmates in state correctional facilities have died from COVID-19.
Here are where the deaths are:
- Buckingham Correctional Center, 3 inmate deaths
- Deerfield Correctional Center (includes Deerfield Work Centers), 1 inmate death
- Dillwyn Correctional Center, 2 inmate deaths
- Haynesville Correctional Center, 1 inmate death
- Sussex II State Prison, 1 inmate death
- Virginia Correctional Center for Women (includes State Farm Work Center), 1 inmate death
As of this morning, VADOC said 1,228 offenders s and 140 staff members have contracted the coronavirus.
To learn more about what the VACDOC is doing to combat and prevent the spread of the coronavirus visit their website.
