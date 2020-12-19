VB Deputy Chief Tony Zucaro retires

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Deputy Police Chief Tony Zucaro has officially retired as of Friday.

The Virginia Beach Police Department wrote on social media Friday, sharing news of the retirement and some photos.

Zucaro retires after more than 42 years of service. He has been with the Virginia Beach Police Department since May 16, 1979.

“His hard work, dedication and passion for the police profession are just a few of the quality attributes that contributed to such a successful career. On December 8th, 2020 Virginia Beach City Council signed a resolution recognizing his numerous accomplishments and his tireless commitment to our city, and it’s citizens,” the department wrote.

Zucaro led the department since former police Chief Jim Cervera retired — as required by code code due to his age — from May 1 to mid-October.

New police Chief Paul Neudigate joined the force Oct. 14.

BELOW: Listen to Deputy Chief Zucaro’s last radio call.