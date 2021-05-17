VCU administration gets green light to consider mandatory vaccinations, no tuition increase for next year

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Virginia Commonwealth University Board of Visitors voted Friday to give VCU’s administration the authority to decide on vaccine requirements for the fall 2021 semester.

Leaders were instructed to consider health guidance and get feedback from students, faculty and staff when considering their decision.

VCU will start collecting feedback from students to make a decision in the coming weeks.

Earlier this spring, Attorney General Mark Herring said state colleges and universities can require students to get the COVID-19 vaccine before allowing them to attend in-person classes and activities.

The board also voted to freeze tuition for in-state and out-of-state undergraduate, graduate and professional students for the 2021-2022 academic year.

In addition, the board voted to extend President Michael Rao’s contract by two years, through June 20, 2026.

Effective May 17, all VCU students, faculty and staff are exempt from quarantine, surveillance testing and daily health checks as long as their vaccination is verified.

Students can report their vaccine status here and faculty can report it here.