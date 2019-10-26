VCU closes portion of Cabell Library after single bed bug found

VCU says it will chemically treat some study rooms in the Cabell Library this weekend following a report of bed bugs.

According to an announcement by the university, “VCU received reports of suspected bed bugs.” A single bed bug was found in a study room in Cabell Library. The study room “as well as adjacent study rooms and furniture” will be closed this weekend for chemical treatment.

The Academic Learning Commons was also inspected and no evidence of bed bugs was found.

“As a precaution, a canine inspection of the entire facility is scheduled for Sunday morning.”

VCU asked if students suspect bed bugs in a room or area, they should file a complaint through VCU Facilities Self Service or call VCU Facilities Management Customer Service at (804) 828-9444.