VCU grads challenge D.C. to water gun fight in viral part 2 video

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The VCU grads are back at it again with another viral video.

This time the group ‘Get up and Get it’ traveled to Washington, D.C. to see how people would react to their water gun challenge in a part two video that’s already gone viral.

RELATED: VIRAL VIDEO: 3 VCU grads challenge Richmonders to water gun fight

The video has 4.9 Million views and over 100,000 retweets.

It’s STILL mad hot. So we bought FOUR water guns, filled them up, and walked up to people and tossed them one…. just to see if they were down for a quick water gun fight….. let’s see happened 😂😂😂🤷🏻‍♂️ (PT 2) pic.twitter.com/n8JuABRguR — Josh Roth 🔫🔫🔫 (@_jRoth) August 3, 2019

“let joy continue through America, spray joy instead of bullets. Thank you, America for all the encouragement and acceptance for positivity. This success is proof that we can make America great again,” Hallelujah said.

The group is traveling to New York City this upcoming weekend to see how people will react.