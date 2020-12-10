VCU Health amends inpatient visitor policy with COVID-19 cases on the rise

As Virginia continues to see a surge in the number of cases of COVID-19, VCU Health is changing its visitor policy in place in order to protect patients, visitors and health care workers.

The health system announced Thursday that effective Monday, December 14, patients at VCU Medical Center that do not have COVID-19 will be allowed one adult visitor per day which is a reduction from two visitors previously.

The change includes patients in VCU Medical Center’s Labor & Delivery and Mother Infant Unit. Visitor policies for outpatient clinics, emergency departments, pediatric services and cancer services remain unchanged.

