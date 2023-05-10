RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU and Richmond police are investigating a fatal shooting at VCU Medical Center.

VCU police received a call about shots fired inside the VCU Medical Center North Hospital at 12:04 a.m. on Wednesday.

VCU and Richmond police responded.

Richmond Police on scene

Police say a fight between two adult men resulted in one shooting the other. One man was pronounced dead, and the other was taken into custody.

The hospital was put on lockdown but it has since been lifted.

Officials say no patients were in danger and there was no indication that patients were involved.

No other injuries have been reported.

A joint investigation between VCU Police and Richmond Police is ongoing.