RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Commonwealth University Rams Men’s Basketball team has had a remarkable year — particularly against teams from Virginia.

The Rams have won every game on their schedule against a Virginia school so far, and are looking to complete the Commonwealth sweep against a very formidable team.

Set to play tonight at the Siegel Center for a game that was postponed by COVID-19, the George Mason University Patriots are the only team that stands between VCU and a perfect record against Virginia teams for the 2021-2022 season.

Compared to the other two Virginia schools the Rams had in this year’s schedule, the Richmond Spiders and Norfolk’s Old Dominion Monarchs, the Patriots probably have the best chance of pulling off the upset. Out of the three, the Patriots are the best from beyond three-point range, a shot the Rams have trouble defending at times, and they’ve only dropped one game in their last four trips to the Siegel Center.

It still doesn’t look all that great for the Monarchs, however, as the Rams are currently on a five-game win streak and are fresh off a 77-57 thrashing of their cross-town rival, the Richmond Spiders. In their fourth-to-last game of the regular season and their last one at home, the red-hot Rams are looking to finish the season strong at the “Stu.”

Tonight is senior night for VCU’s first and third place leading scorers, forward Vince Williams, Jr. and guard KeShawn Curry. Williams has emerged as a breakout star this year and cemented himself as a deciding factor on offense when he hit the game-winning shot in the final seconds of their first game of the year against the Richmond Spiders on Jan. 29. The athletic Curry, who can play at both the point guard and shooting guard positions, has become a big part of VCU’s fast-paced play style.

“Both of them are having the best years of their careers,” said Head Coach Mike Rhodes about Williams and Curry during a press conference Monday. “And that tells you something about them just sort of honoring the process, starring in your role, enjoying it more than putting pressure on yourself.”

The game is set to tip off at 7 p.m. tonight, it will be available for streaming on ESPN+ and the CBS Sports app.