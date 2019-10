RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault that happened early Thursday morning.

A person called police saying they had fallen asleep on a bench on N. 12th Street in Richmond. They say they woke up while they were being sexually assaulted.

The male suspect ran away. VCU Police are increasing patrols in the area.

If anyone has information they are asked to call VCU Police.