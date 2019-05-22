VCU Rams and Richmond Spiders “sweep” several A-10 conference honors

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A day before the Atlantic 10 baseball tournament got underway in the Bronx, the VCU Rams and Richmond Spiders racked up several conference honors on Tuesday.

VCU coach Shawn Stiffler was voted the league’s coach of the year after leading VCU to the regular season championship, while the Rams placed second baseman Paul Witt, designated hitter Liam Hibbits and pitcher Connor Gillespie on the first team and shortstop Zac Ching, third baseman Brett Norwood and reliever Benjamin Dum on the second team. Pitchers Evan Chenier and Danny Watson were picked to the all-rookie team.

Richmond third baseman Tyler Plantier and outfielder Anthony Forte are first-team selections. The Spiders also saw catcher Kyle Schmidt make the second team and outfielder Johnny Hipsman picked for the all-rookie team.

The Spiders are the No. 5 seed in the Atlantic 10 tourney and will play No. 4 seed and tournament host Fordham on Wednesday in the first round at 5 p.m. No. 1 VCU awaits the winner in the double-elimination tournament on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

