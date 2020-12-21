VCU women’s basketball beats Richmond, 73-49

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University and the University of Richmond women’s basketball teams faced off on Sunday. VCU took an early lead and finished the game with 73 points against Richmond’s 43.

VCU had four players score in the double digits, with one player, Sydnei Archie getting a double-double. The team’s leading scorer was Taya Robinson with 15 points.

Richmond’s leading scorer was Kate Klimkiewicz with 19 points. Klimkiewicz made five three-point. shots and missed only one.

This was VCU’s Atlantic 10 opener and their fifth straight win of the season.

