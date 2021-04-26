VCU workers announce formation of a union

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The United Campus Workers of Virginia have formed a chapter at VCU and plan to hold a demonstration at Monroe Park on Monday afternoon.

The workers at VCU include staff, faculty and graduate students that formed an adjunct organizing committee called Adjuncts Organizing for Fair Pay. The group demanded just working conditions earlier this year and had a petition that got over 1,400 signatures. In March, the AOFP voted to unionize.

The demonstration in Monroe Park begins at 2:30 p.m., and it marks the beginning of two weeks of United Campus Workers informational events, including discussion groups for VCU workers, a Zoom panel for students and parents on how working conditions impact learning conditions, and a May Day gathering in Abner Clay Park.