RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Emergency Management is currently keeping an eye on Hurricane Laura.

Jason Elmore, a spokesperson for VDEM, said Hurricane Lauren isn’t poised to hit Virginia until late Saturday to early Sunday.

For now, the department is just keeping an eye on the hurricane, and talking often with its cohort in the Western part of the state. Elmore said they’ll likely start planning a response to the weather later in the week.