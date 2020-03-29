VDH confirms a woman in her 60s is the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health confirmed the first coronavirus case in Petersburg is a woman in her 60s.

The department said she did not require hospitalization and is self-quarantining at home. VDH said this is the first case in the city, but the eight in the Crater Health District.

“Confirming a case of COVID-19 in Petersburg is not surprising given the fact that we are seeing a number of cases throughout the Crater Health District. CHD is investigating this case to identify any close contacts of this resident who may require testing or monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19,” said Alton Hart, Crater Health District Director. “We’ve been working with individuals who test positive to reduce the spread to others.”

