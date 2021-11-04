VDH, Dollar General partner to offer COVID-19 vax

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and Dollar General are partnering to provide COVID-19 vaccines at no cost at select store locations across the Commonwealth.

The pilot program began Tuesday, November 2, and is set to run through Monday, November 22 at participating locations.

“This partnership will add to the existing vaccination opportunities around the Commonwealth and serve to make vaccination more easily accessible to Virginians living in communities where there are vulnerable populations,” said COVID-19 Pharmacy Coordinator Alexis Page, PharmD, BCACP. “The vaccine is more than 99 percent effective, and vaccination is essential in stopping the spread of the virus.”

Health officials say the clinics will offer the Pfizer vaccine to individuals 12 years and older who have not received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Doses will also be available for those seeking their second or third doses or booster shots.

Pediatric doses, for kids 5-11 years of age, will not be available during the initial roll-out of the pilot program.

“Dollar General’s footprint in Virginia provides an opportunity to offer residents convenient, local access to the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Andrea Coulter, Dollar General’s vice president of store operations. “Dollar General is committed to being a part of the solution to combat COVID-19 and provide greater access to those who are seeking the vaccine.”

The following locations will be offering the vaccine:

Norfolk | 3350 Chesapeake Blvd. Thursday, Nov. 4, 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, noon-4 p.m.

| 3350 Chesapeake Blvd. Prince George | 2622 Courtland Road Tuesday, Nov. 9, 3-7 p.m.

| 2622 Courtland Road Stanley | 502 W. Main Street Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2-6 p.m.

| 502 W. Main Street

To find a vaccination site near you, please visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org. You can learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.