VEC warns federal COVID-19 benefits set to end in September

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) has begun notifying recipients of unemployment that they may see their benefits drop in early September, as several federal programs come to an end.

The extra money initially came as part of the CARES Act, passed in late 2020, and was extended by the Continued Assistance and American Rescue Plan acts earlier this year.

The most popular of those programs were Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, which provided an extra $300 a week to those receiving unemployment, and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which provided benefits to those who normally don’t qualify for benefits, such as gig workers.

Those programs are both set to end on Sept. 4, but the VEC will continue to process claims and pay enhanced benefits for periods of unemployment prior to the September cutoff date. That’s an important detail for many Virginians, as the VEC has struggled with months of delay and a growing backlog.