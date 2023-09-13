CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a vehicle crash that became a vehicle fire in Midlothian Wednesday night.

Around 9:45 p.m. on Sept. 13, officers were called to an area outside of West Chester Commons for a reported vehicle crash.

According to police “all of the occupants were out of the car with no injuries” when they arrived. The car later became engulfed in flames after the driver was pulled out of the vehicle by bystanders who witnessed the crash.

A spokesperson with the Chesterfield County Police Department said that charges are pending for the driver.

There is no further information at this time.