RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The victim in a shooting at a Central Henrico convenience store on Friday night has been identified.

Henrico County Police officers responded to a shooting homicide outside a convenience store on E. Laburnum Avenue in Central Henrico at 8:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a male victim who was declared dead.

The man has now been identified as Jonathan O. Fitzgerald, 40, of Richmond, according to police.

Anyone with further information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Henrico County Police Division at 804-501-5000.