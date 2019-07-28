‘It’s scary’: Victim of Shockoe Bottom hit-and-run ‘glad to be alive’

RICHMOND, Va., (WRIC) — A woman who fought for her life after a vehicle plowed into a group of people outside a Richmond night club told 8News she is lucky to be alive.

Brittany Summers was severely injured in a crash towards the end of June spoke with 8News about her journey to recovery. Summers was among a group of people in the early morning hours of June 26.

There, police say a woman later identified as Shiauna Harris, drove her vehicle into a group of people outside Image Bar & Restaurant, located in the 1700 block of E. Main St., killing one woman and injuring several others.

“It’s scary,” said Brittany Summers. “I’m glad I’m alive. My injury is going to take time and hopefully, you know it does heal. It’s just kind of traumatic just thinking that that would even happen you know.”

Officers arrived on scene and found four victims including 22-year-old Shanice Woodberry, who died from her injuries.

Summers told 8News she doesn’t remember much from that night, only that she was getting ready to leave the Shockoe Bottom-area with a few friends to get some food.

“I don’t remember anything that happened,” Summers said. “Like I see myself walking around and of course I know I had the injury but I don’t remember any of it.”

After she was hit, Summers was rushed to VCU Medical Center where she spent a week in the Intensive Care Unit recovering from swelling and bleeding on the brain.

“My family was there. My sister was there,” Summers said. “I didn’t understand I was as bad off as I was. I was kind of like ‘I’m fine,’ I want to go.”

Doctors told Summers she started recovering faster than expected.

The 29-year-old is now home with her three children but says she still feels the effects of the hit-and-run.

“I’ve been getting a lot of headaches which has been more so when I wake up and stuff,” Summers said. “They hurt the most. My wrist has been hurting.”

Summers tells 8News she wasn’t acquainted with Shiauna Harris, who now faces several charges related to the hit-and-run.

“Just knowing she hurt that poor girl the first time and then she got out of the car and that’s when she ended up hurting everyone else,” Summers said of Harris’ alleged actions.

As she continues to heal, Summers thinks often about Shanice Woodberry and the three others who were injured.

“I’m a little worried that it was intentional,” Summers said. “I’m just hoping that it wasn’t the case.”

Harris remains behind bars after being denied bond earlier this month. Her next hearing date has not been set.