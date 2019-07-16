VIDEO: Armed suspects make off with $3,800 in cash after robbing Richmond convenience store

App users click here to watch surveillance video of the robbery

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are looking for three suspects who were allegedly armed when they robbed a local convenience store of thousands of dollars of cash over the weekend.

The crime occurred at 10:29 p.m. on Saturday, July 13 at the Six Points Express Mart on 2nd Avenue. It was reported to police that three masked male suspects entered the store armed with handguns. They spent ‘several minutes’ inside before fleeing on feet toward Custer Street with roughly $3,800 in cash.

“Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident,” Richmond Police said in a release.

Anyone with information about this armed robbery is asked to call Fourth Precinct Detective T. Owens at (804) 646-4636 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.