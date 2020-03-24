VIDEO: Cow wouldn’t mooove out of traffic on I-64

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Drivers on I-64 Tuesday afternoon were in for quite a surprise.

A large cow got stuck in traffic. No bull!

Crews jumped into action, got all the vehicles to stop mooving in both directions and then wrangled the animal.

Video from Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) cameras shows workers chasing after the animal down the interstate, while a couple vehicles blocked it.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. on I-64 east at mile marker 290 in Chesapeake, near Greenbrier Parkway.

Currently, Virginia State Police have the eastbound lanes of I-64 at Greenbrier shut down.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya confirmed troopers have secured the cow, and are awaiting on animal control at this time.

