LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One man is in custody Saturday afternoon after sneaking onto McCarran International Airport grounds.
Metro Police say it appears the man jumped a perimeter fence around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. He was spotted while walking on the wing of a commercial plane at the airport.
The man has since been taken into custody. Police say they believe impairment or mental illness is expected.
Video Courtesy: Erin Evans
LATEST HEADLINES
- UVA decides to end football season by declining post-season bowl game
- A Charlie Brown and Coca-Cola Christmas? The holiday classic you love is actually missing some scenes
- VIDEO: Man arrested for jumping McCarran fence, walking on wing of airplane
- 150-pound sea turtle euthanized after boat shatters shell, injuring spinal cord
- Crater Community Hospice