VIDEO: Man flees traffic stop, drags deputy 100 yards

Authorities say a Florida man faces attempted murder charges for dragging a sheriff deputy about 100 yards (91 meters) with his SUV during a traffic stop.

Seminole County Sheriff’s office released the video on Sunday.

The video shows Deputy Aaron Blais pulling Rocky Rudolph Jr. over Saturday in Lake Mary, Florida for illegal window tint and smelled marijuana.

Rudolph refused to turn off the SUV and began driving while Blais grabbed the window.

Blais pulled his gun out, radioed for backup, but Rudolph drove even further.

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma says Blais fired into the car before falling off.

Rudolph was hit in the leg. He fled on foot but was detained eight hours later and taken to a hospital.

Deputy Aaron Blais was also taken to a hospital.