VIDEO: Woman jumps through car window to stop thief

ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN) — Some thieves rolled up on the wrong woman outside of Atlanta, Georgia.

Princess was pumping gas at a Texaco station when she saw the guys coming.

“When I as soon as I see his door cracked I was already jumping in my car,” Princess said.

In the surveillance video, the criminals pull up while she was pumping gas Sunday night. Princess then watches as the passenger in the blue sedan jumps out and tries to get into her car.

“It was mind-blowing but I just couldn’t believe it was done as I’m standing here,” she said.

But she was way too quick for the criminals, who then drove off.

She did scrape or face in the process. Princess said heard about these slider crimes before criminals targeting people pumping gas.

“They always ride in two. One of car is supposed to distract you. They either they get your purse or they get your car,” she said.

“Nobody wants anything taken from them. No matter if you have insurance and that this is a big inconvenience,” she said.

