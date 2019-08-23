VIDEO: Woman shoves dog in trunk after animal shelter refuses to euthanize it

BREVARD COUNTY, Florida (WCMH) — A Florida woman is facing an animal cruelty charge after she was seen on video shoving a dog in the trunk of her car.

According to Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey, the woman, identified as Sara Perry, showed up at an animal shelter and asked staff to either take her dog or euthanize it. She said she no longer wanted to keep it.

Shelter staff said they were full and could not take the dog, and they do not euthanize animals for the public.

Ivey said Perry became angry and went back to her car. A bystander noticed her putting the dog into the trunk of her car and started recording.

Animal enforcement officers identified Perry, located the dog, and took the dog into custody. Ivey said the dog appeared to be emaciated and not cared for.

A veterinarian determined the dog was in poor health and malnourished.

Perry was arrested Thursday on a felony animal abuse charge.

“The abuse of this innocent pet makes absolutely no sense and can only be attributed that has zero compassion for animals, and quite frankly shouldn’t be allowed to even own a plant, much less a pet,” said Ivey.