View the lawsuit against Virginia Military Institute

LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — A lawsuit filed last week in U.S. District Court in Roanoke alleges hazing, waterboarding, and other abuse at Virginia Military Institute.

The lawsuit was filed by a former cadet only identified as “John Doe.” The lawsuit was filed by attorney Ryan Berry of Washington, D.C.

In a telephone interview Tuesday, Feb. 4, with WFXRtv.com, VMI Director of Media Relations Col. Stewart MacInnis denied the allegations.

“VMI has not abridged anybody’s rights,” he said. “We will defend the Institute very strenuously in court.”

View the full text of the lawsuit below (app users who cannot view the PDF may click here to see the lawsuit). WFXRtv.com has redacted the names and identifying information for the five cadets listed as defendants.

