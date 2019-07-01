1  of  5
Breaking News
20-year-old dead after being shot multiple times in Petersburg 2 dead, several injured in I-95 near Spotsylvania crash Authorities investigate gas explosion at Florida shopping plaza Southern California reels from 7.1 quake DirectTV customers, you no longer have WRIC-TV. Click here to find out more

Vigil held for woman killed in hit-and-run in Shockoe Bottom

News

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A prayer vigil was held for 22-year-old Shanice Woodberry, the victim of a deadly hit-and-run in Shockoe Bottom.

The vigil was held Sunday at the intersection of 17th & Main streets.

Those who knew her said they’re still in shock that the 22-year-old is gone – as they try to move on without her.

“We know that she’s in the good hands of Lord Almighty.”

Pink balloons and shirts honoring the life of Shanice Woodberry filled the corner of 17th and Main streets Sunday night.

“Be strong but I’m weak as well,” one mourner said. “So what we do we do it together so we can strengthen each other and laugh.”

Family and friends were on hand to grieve the life of Woodberry, but also attempt to uplift one another during trying times.

“I don’t know how I’m going to live my life without her,” said Robyn Lewis, Shanice’s mother. “But I’m going to try. I’m going to try to still be creative but right now y’all I’m not…I”m not so good.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Richmond Headlines

More Richmond

Chesterfield Headlines

More Chesterfield County

Henrico Headlines

More Henrico County

Hanover Headlines

More Hanover County

The Tri-Cities Headlines

More The Tri-Cities

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events