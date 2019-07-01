Vigil held for woman killed in hit-and-run in Shockoe Bottom

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A prayer vigil was held for 22-year-old Shanice Woodberry, the victim of a deadly hit-and-run in Shockoe Bottom.

The vigil was held Sunday at the intersection of 17th & Main streets.

Those who knew her said they’re still in shock that the 22-year-old is gone – as they try to move on without her.

“We know that she’s in the good hands of Lord Almighty.”

Pink balloons and shirts honoring the life of Shanice Woodberry filled the corner of 17th and Main streets Sunday night.

“Be strong but I’m weak as well,” one mourner said. “So what we do we do it together so we can strengthen each other and laugh.”

Family and friends were on hand to grieve the life of Woodberry, but also attempt to uplift one another during trying times.

“I don’t know how I’m going to live my life without her,” said Robyn Lewis, Shanice’s mother. “But I’m going to try. I’m going to try to still be creative but right now y’all I’m not…I”m not so good.”