Violent Weekend: 7 injured after 3 separate shootings in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The weekend is off to a violent start in Richmond after seven people were injured in overnight shootings.

At approximately 1:43 a.m. Richmond Police responded to the 6300 block of Midlothian Turnpike for a shooting.

When they arrived on the scene, officers said they determined that four people had taken themselves to a local hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds.

8News crews arrived on the scene at Richmond Inn Suites and reported that more than 80 evidence markers were scattered throughout the crime scene.

Less than an hour later, Richmond Police were called to a shooting in Shockoe Bottom. Officers said they responded around 2:30 a.m. to S. 20th Street.

Once on the scene, they determined a man has transported himself to a local hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Just after 4:00 a.m. Richmond Police responded to N. 3rd and Custer Street for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Richmond Police were notified by a local hospital around 5:00 a.m. that a victim of a shooting had arrived for treatment. Police said the male victim is suffering a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

At this time, police say the location of where he was shot has not been determined.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.