Virginia Democrats kick off virtual convention in unprecedented campaign season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- The first virtual Democratic Party Convention in Virginia kicked off on Friday in a campaign season that has mounted significant challenges for candidates trying to connect with voters during the coronavirus pandemic.

The pep-rally comes every four years ahead of the presidential election, drawing thousands of Democrats to Virginia’s capital city. The convention is also where national delegates, Democratic National Committee members and electors are chosen.

8News political analyst Rich Meagher, a professor of political science at Randolph-Macon College, said moving this display of unity online could make a difference as the party seeks to maintain the voter enthusiasm that won them majorities in the General Assembly last November.

“For the Democrats, this convention this year should’ve been a kind of victory lap and instead it’s much more subdued. So I think Democrats in particular have to be worried about how much is that ‘blue wave’ going to maintain itself,” Meagher said.

Susan Swecker, the chair of Virginia’s Democratic Party, said she’s not seeing any signs of dimming enthusiasm.

Swecker said the convention will take place over three days, featuring speakers like Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Tim Kaine and Sen. Mark Warner. She said some speeches will be live and others pre-recorded. Voters can also expect panel discussions on criminal justice reform, the impact of COVID19, voting rights and virtual campaigning.

“Our goal was to make it as accessible and inclusive as possible but also to keep everyone safe,” Swecker said.

Swecker said the virtual convention is part of a larger push to connect with voters online as coronavirus derails classic campaign strategies. In some ways, Swecker said this format allows them to reach more people at once.

“There is a piece of this that is going to stay with us long after this virus goes and that is that technology has enabled us to come into people’s living rooms and communicate. We’re doing an awful lot of that,” Swecker said.

The convention is also typically a time for candidates seeking statewide office to garner support by recruiting donors and endorsements face-to-face.

Meaghar said a lot of that is likely still going on behind the scenes, though COVID19 has also appeared to delay campaign announcements for the state’s chief executive office.

On Thursday, the day before the convention, Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond) formalized her run for governor after initially teasing an announcement in April. Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy (D-Prince William) is the only other democratic to make her aspirations official so far.

Meaghar said Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, Attorney General Mark Herring and Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe are also likely Democratic candidates–all scheduled speakers for this weekend.

“I think in a normal year they might have tried to get out ahead of things and start fundraising and really get their name out there but I think quarantine is making everyone cautious,” Meaghar.

Sen. Amanda Chase (R-Chesterfield) remains the only official candidate on the other side of the aisle.

John March, a spokesperson for the Republican Party of Virginia, said they’re still in the process of rescheduling their convention that was originally set for May 1. He said they’re considering a virtual format, a drive-through/walk-through option and an in-person event if it’s allowed later this summer.

March said the Republican convention will likely happen in or before mid-August.