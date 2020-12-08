Virginia Department of Health announces new COVID-19 contact tracing prioritization

FILE – In this Thursday, April 23, 2020 file photo, People line up at Gotham Health East New York, a COVID-19 testing center in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Black clergy leaders are joining forces with the United Way of New York City for a new initiative designed to combat the coronavirus’ outsized toll on Black Americans through testing, contact tracing and treatment management. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Officials from the Virginia Department of Health say they are targeting new people when it comes to COVID-19 contact tracing.

During this time of significantly high case volume, officials say traditional methods of contact tracing are less effective. This means that some local health departments, as necessary, may not be contacting everyone with COVID-19 infection or close contacts to someone with COVID-19 infection.

With regards to the CDC’s new guidelines, the VDH is now prioritizing follow-up cases and also tracing close contacts for the following groups of people:

People diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past six days and their household contacts

People living or working in or visiting congregate living facilities

People involved in known clusters or outbreaks

People at increased risk of severe illness

State health officials say case investigation and contact tracing are an essential and impactful part of the COVID-19 response in Virginia, and nearly 2,000 public health professionals have been hired since May 2020 in local health departments to do this work.

The VDH is recommending residents to practice guidelines to help reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wear a mask

Practice social distancing

Wash your hands on a regular basis

Stay home whenever possible

Avoid gatherings outside of your household

Download COVIDWISE , the VDH exposure notification app

, the VDH exposure notification app Use the CDC and VDH websites for accurate, reliable, and updated information

Virginia’s average of new coronavirus cases has shot up in the past several days, up to 3,000-plus cases per day on average for the first time.

Virginia added 3,817 cases on Monday. That’s the third straight day of reported cases above 3,000, though the Virginia Department of Health said Saturday’s reported cases did include some backlogged data. The numbers come just over a week after the Thanksgiving holiday.