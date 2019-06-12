1  of  5
Virginia is for Lovers: June 12 is National Loving Day

by: CNN Newsource

(CNN) — June 12 is a landmark day for equal rights. 

It’s National Loving Day, and Wednesday marks the 52nd anniversary of the 1967 Supreme Court case, Loving v. Virginia

The case struck down laws banning interracial marriage and was brought to the Supreme Court by Mildred and Richard Loving. 

The pair was arrested for living together as a married couple in Virginia. They would eventually move to Washington D.C. where it was allowed and wrote to U.S. attorney general Robert F. Kennedy, who referred the case to the American Civil Liberties Union. 

The Supreme Court ruled in the Loving’s favor, and they moved back to Virginia with their three children. 

Richard Loving and Mildred Loving died in 1975 and 2008, respectively. 

Their love and fight for equality are remembered each year on June 12, the anniversary of the historic ruling. 

