Virginia museum holds virtual events in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Holocaust Museum is holding two virtual events this week to honor International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The international memorial day is on Jan. 27, and commemorates the Holocaust that occurred during World War II. Six million Jews and 11 million others were killed as a result of the Nazi’s rule.

This week’s virtual events put on by the museum are:

Finding Matilda

When? 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27

7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27 What? “Finding Matilda” is a documentary about a group of people who attempt to learn more about the life of a Jewish girl who was killed in Northern Lithuania at the beginning of the Holocaust, as well as locate her grave. This event will feature the science team that researched Matilda, as well as those who shared the researchers’ story.

“Finding Matilda” is a documentary about a group of people who attempt to learn more about the life of a Jewish girl who was killed in Northern Lithuania at the beginning of the Holocaust, as well as locate her grave. This event will feature the science team that researched Matilda, as well as those who shared the researchers’ story. Other info: The 20 minute long documentary will be emailed to attendees before the discussion and will not be shown during the event. You can register online here.

Virtual Classical Concert

When? 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 31

2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 31 What? This concert will be live-streamed from the Sanctuary at Congregation Beth Ahabah. Jocelyn Vorenberg, violinist for the Richmond Symphony, and Michelle Huang, pianist for the Richmond Symphony, will be performing.

This concert will be live-streamed from the Sanctuary at Congregation Beth Ahabah. Jocelyn Vorenberg, violinist for the Richmond Symphony, and Michelle Huang, pianist for the Richmond Symphony, will be performing. Other info: You can download the program for the concert here and register for it here.

On Monday, the museum held a panel discussion about the recent rise of anti-Semitism in the U.S. and what community leaders can do to counter this trend. You can watch a recording of the discussion on YouTube.

You can also learn more information about Wednesday and Sunday’s events on the museum’s website.