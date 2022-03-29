LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — An early-morning fire on Tuesday left four Ashburn homes damaged and one person missing.

Image courtesy of Loudoun County Fire and Rescue.

Officials first started getting 911 calls just before 1:30 a.m. The callers “reported one home on fire and the fire rapidly spreading to neighboring houses.” Units from the area responded and requested a second alarm and Rapid Intervention Task force due to the size of the fire in several structures.

When firefighters arrived, they found “heavy fire on multiple floors of the home with fire quickly spreading to the houses on either side.” The night’s weather was windy, so crews fought the fire from the outside and worked to contain the fire and look for residents in nearby houses.

Two residents were in the heavily engulfed house and were able to evacuate on their own. They have been transported to a burn center with minor injuries. Another adult is unaccounted for, and nine adults and two children have been displaced.

Neighbor Asher Clark tells WDVM that hundreds of neighbors gathered outside. He says there were multiple first responders on the scene.

“It was probably the worst thing I have ever witnessed with my eyes. I cant tell you how bad it was,” said neighbor Asher Clark. “I just see this whole house engulfed in flames. You could see it collapse, and the wind was blowing, so it caught the next house and the next house.”

The wind gusts are why the fire spread so rapidly. Loudoun County Fire & Rescue Deputy Fire Chief Jamie Cooper told WDVM the initial home that caught fire was completely engulfed in flames when crews arrived to the scene.

“It was a very cold night, there was some wind gusting, all of those things are compounding factors in how we are able to make a good fire attack and minimize damage as best as possible,” said Cooper.

Two people were taken to Medstar Washington Burn Center with minor injuries. Cooper thanks the neighbors for making the calls so quickly.

“In times of a tragedy like this, the neighbors truly stepped up and helped where they could,” said Cooper. “We received multiple calls with very good information. All that information helps our crews when they get into a scene like this.”

Responders are still on scene extinguishing any remaining hot spots and working on the fire investigation.