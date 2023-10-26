SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A resort containing more than one million square feet is bringing an indoor waterpark to Spotsylvania County.

Resort and county officials broke ground on Kalahari Resorts & Conventions‘ fifth resort on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.

The 1.38 million-square-foot indoor attraction is said to house 907 guest rooms with one to three-bedroom suites, the 175,000-square-foot waterpark, a 90,000 square-foot Tom Foolerys Adventure Park, rides and games for both children and adults along with a wide selection of food and beverages.

The company says the new Spotsylvania site is expected to bring an added boost to the Commonwealth’s travel and tourism industry adding thousands of jobs for the community to make a significant economic impact.

“This is a direct investment in Spotsylvania that will generate jobs during construction, create over 1,400 full- and part-time permanent positions ranging from entry to executive level, and stimulate economic growth through increased tax revenue, which keeps taxes low while providing access to safe, family fun for our community, as well as visitors,” said Berkeley Supervisor Kevin Marshall, Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors.

The Kalahari Resorts & Conventions resort will be located off of Interstate 95 near Dominion Raceway & Entertainment for a 45-minute commute from Richmond, an hour from Washington D.C., and a 1.5-hour drive from Charlottesville.

Resort doors are expected to open to the public in 2026.