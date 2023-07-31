CULPEPER COUNTY, VA. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday that killed one man and injured four people.

The crash occurred at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 29 along James Madison Highway — Route 15 — just north of Madison Rd. — Route 299, police said.

45-year-old David McDaniel, Jr. was driving a 1993 Ford Ranger north on James Madison Highway, when he ran off the road while attempting to turn on a curve, crossing the double solid yellow center line, according to VSP.

Police said McDaniel’s vehicle collided head-on with a 20-year-old woman of Culpeper driving a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu heading south. The impact caused the Ford to catch fire.

McDaniel died at the scene of the crash due to his injuries and it is not yet known if he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, police said.

A 38-year-old woman in McDaniel’s Ford was taken to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Police said it is undetermined if she was wearing a seatbelt.

The 20-year-old woman driving the Chevrolet was left with life-threatening injuries and was taken to UVA Medical Center for treatment, and was wearing a seatbelt. One of two passengers in the vehicle, a 22-year-old man of Bealeton had serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to UVA medical Center. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

The other passenger in the Chevrolet, a 10-month old girl had minor injuries in the crash and was taken to UVA Medical Center. Police said she was in a car seat.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.