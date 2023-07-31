CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly interstate shooting that happened Friday morning in Chesapeake.

According to VSP, Chesapeake police responded to the shooting around 9:50 a.m. on the entrance ramp to I-464 north from Route 17 north.

Police say the occupants of a white sedan opened fire on a white BMW SUV. The driver of the BMW was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

The victim was a 29-year-old man from Chesapeake.

Chesapeake police responded to a shooting around 9:50 a.m. at the Route 168/I-64/I-464 interchange. Police say the shooting involved one vehicle striking several other vehicles. (WAVY Photo/Corby Slaughter)

Chesapeake police responded to a shooting around 9:50 a.m. at the Route 168/I-64/I-464 interchange. Police say the shooting involved one vehicle striking several other vehicles. (WAVY Photo/Corby Slaughter)

Chesapeake police responded to a shooting around 9:50 a.m. at the Route 168/I-64/I-464 interchange. Police say the shooting involved one vehicle striking several other vehicles. (WAVY Photo/Corby Slaughter)

Chesapeake police responded to a shooting around 9:50 a.m. at the Route 168/I-64/I-464 interchange. Police say the shooting involved one vehicle striking several other vehicles. (WAVY Photo/Corby Slaughter)

Chesapeake police responded to a shooting around 9:50 a.m. at the Route 168/I-64/I-464 interchange. Police say the shooting involved one vehicle striking several other vehicles. (WAVY Photo/Corby Slaughter)

Chesapeake police responded to a shooting around 9:50 a.m. at the Route 168/I-64/I-464 interchange. Police say the shooting involved one vehicle striking several other vehicles. (WAVY Photo/Corby Slaughter)

VSP have not released the victim’s name or if they have information on a motive for the shooting.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.