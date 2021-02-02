1 killed in Rappahannock River Bridge crash on I-95

Crash involving tractor-trailers shut down I-95 southbound early this morning. One fatality has been confirmed. (Photo: VDOT cameras)

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person was killed in a crash at the Rappahannock River Bridge along I-95 this morning.

Virginia State Police responded to the crash around 4 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 at the 131 mile marker/Rappahannock River Bridge at the City of Fredericksburg and Stafford County line.

The crash involved two tractor-trailers and a vehicle. VSP said one of the tractor-trailers overturned onto its side.

There is one confirmed fatality. VSP continues to investigate the crash.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, a single lane has reopened near the crash area. A detour at exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) in Stafford County has been lifted.

People traveling southbound on I-95 should expect delays near the scene of the crash as crews continue, as crews work to remove a tractor-trailer from the shoulder.