1 killed in Rappahannock River Bridge crash on I-95

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person was killed in a crash at the Rappahannock River Bridge along I-95 this morning.
Virginia State Police responded to the crash around 4 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 at the 131 mile marker/Rappahannock River Bridge at the City of Fredericksburg and Stafford County line.
The crash involved two tractor-trailers and a vehicle. VSP said one of the tractor-trailers overturned onto its side.
There is one confirmed fatality. VSP continues to investigate the crash.
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, a single lane has reopened near the crash area. A detour at exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) in Stafford County has been lifted.
People traveling southbound on I-95 should expect delays near the scene of the crash as crews continue, as crews work to remove a tractor-trailer from the shoulder.